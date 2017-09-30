Jurgen Klopp Reveals Daniel Sturridge Is Ready to Start for Liverpool Against Newcastle on Sunday

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could be set for a starting berth against Newcastle United on Sunday as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp reveals the England international is primed for action should he deploy him from the off.

With injury disrupting a large proportion of his time at Anfield, the 28-year-old has struggled to work his way into Klopp's plans but he could be set for just his third start of the season against the Magpies as Klopp looks to secure just his second win of the month.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

With the Reds failing to convert a plethora of chances throughout September, Sturridge could be the man his manager turns to as he is a natural goalscorer with an impressive record against Newcastle - which has seen him score five goals in five games.

However, despite the lack of goals in recent times Klopp admits he is still content with his options up-front, as he said via the Liverpool Echo: “I’m really happy.

“We have Daniel Sturridge. We all know about his potential. Now he’s fit, so hopefully we can use it. And then everyone will ask for a fit Daniel Sturridge and want to have him.

"We are not crazy. But I’m really happy. We have Roberto Firmino, maybe not 25 goals but ask anyone in the Premier League and they will say ‘What a player'.

“And we have Dom Solanke for sure the biggest English talent in the position No 9. That’s a fantastic situation," he added.

With Liverpool's attack yet to truly click into gear this season, Sturridge could be in with the chance to add to his one goal tally this season - which came off the bench against Arsenal - against a side he seemingly likes to score against.