Soccer

Jurgen Klopp Reveals Daniel Sturridge Is Ready to Start for Liverpool Against Newcastle on Sunday

an hour ago

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could be set for a starting berth against Newcastle United on Sunday as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp reveals the England international is primed for action should he deploy him from the off.

With injury disrupting a large proportion of his time at Anfield, the 28-year-old has struggled to work his way into Klopp's plans but he could be set for just his third start of the season against the Magpies as Klopp looks to secure just his second win of the month. 

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

With the Reds failing to convert a plethora of chances throughout September, Sturridge could be the man his manager turns to as he is a natural goalscorer with an impressive record against Newcastle - which has seen him score five goals in five games. 

However, despite the lack of goals in recent times Klopp admits he is still content with his options up-front, as he said via the Liverpool Echo: “I’m really happy.

“We have Daniel Sturridge. We all know about his potential. Now he’s fit, so hopefully we can use it. And then everyone will ask for a fit Daniel Sturridge and want to have him.

"We are not crazy. But I’m really happy. We have Roberto Firmino, maybe not 25 goals but ask anyone in the Premier League and they will say ‘What a player'.

“And we have Dom Solanke for sure the biggest English talent in the position No 9. That’s a fantastic situation," he added.

With Liverpool's attack yet to truly click into gear this season, Sturridge could be in with the chance to add to his one goal tally this season - which came off the bench against Arsenal - against a side he seemingly likes to score against. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters