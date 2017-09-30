Liverpool Youngster Sheyi Ojo Dislocates Shoulder on Loan at Fulham

Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo is facing a three-month spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder.

The 20-year-old was injured while playing against Queens Park Rangers for Fulham at Loftus Road. He was stretchered off the field after landing awkwardly on his left shoulder, having come off a challenge involving QPR's Joel Lynch.

Worrying for Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo—stretchered off after an awkward landing playing for Fulham tonight. 🤞 https://t.co/z5VhgxuywP — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 29, 2017

Ojo was immediately taken to the hospital, after which Cottagers manager Slavisa Jokanovic confirmed that the player had suffered a badly dislocated shoulder.





“We are not lucky this start of the season. We have one player more in the hospital," he said. “It’s a dislocation of the shoulder. That’s all we know," he said, via Sky Sports.





The winger is on a season-long loan at Fulham from the Reds, but the deal could be cut short as a result of this latest development.

Liverpool's medical staff, though, are said to be in touch with Fulham as they plot out the best course of action for the player's recovery.