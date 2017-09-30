Man Utd Boss José Mourinho Informs Romelu Lukaku He Won't Be Rested Until Talismanic Striker Returns

Manchester United boss José Mourinho has warned his star striker Romelu Lukaku that he won't be getting rested any time soon - with the fiery Portuguese manager seemingly unwilling to utilise another player in the centre-forward position until Zlatan Ibrahimović makes his long awaited return from injury.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League match against Crystal Palace, via the Mirror, Mourinho explained his thinking behind the decision to give Lukaku such an relentless run in the side.

"Without Zlatan we can’t rotate the strikers," Also because Marcus Rashford is playing in other positions. Until the moment we have Zlatan we can’t think about giving rest to our number nine the same way we give in other positions. We can’t do that.”





Manchester United have got their 2017/18 Premier League campaign off to a flyer - winning their first six matches on the trot in emphatic style. £75m summer signing Lukaku has been imperative to this form, bagging six league goals in his first six league games for the Red Devils.





Ibrahimović was let go by United last season, after ending a superb first season with the club by suffering a horror knee injury towards the end of the campaign. The Swedish legend was re-signed by the club after his impressive rehabilitation from the injury, and could potentially return to play at Old Trafford before Christmas.

Mourinho's men are expected to hammer Crystal Palace in their Saturday afternoon fixture - given that the away side have lost their opening six matches this season without scoring a single goal. Roy Hodgson's recently inherited side are also without a recognised first-team striker, meaning that a back-against-the-wall, park-the-bus performance is even more likely.