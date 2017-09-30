Manchester City Star Benjamin Mendy Brutalised by EA Sports With FIFA 18 Rating After Injury

Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy has had insult added to injury, as the anterior cruciate ligament knee injury set to keep him off the pitch for up to nine months has seen his player rating drop on the latest edition of the highly popular FIFA computer game franchise.

As highlighted by Goal's Sam Lee, the 23-year-old has had his rating of 78 docked to 76 as a result of the injury. Given that Mendy is a big fan of the game, which will no doubt occupy his days as he lets his knee rest, the new rating of 76 is likely to disappoint the French international. Indeed, Mendy has already expressed his disapproval with his initial rating.

Mendy suffered the injury in his side's 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace last weekend, and City boss Pep Guardiola will be greatly disappointed to lose one of his brightest talents for much of the Premier League campaign. The Citizens defence have been just as impressive as their attack thus far - conceding just two goals in their opening six matches.

Given the large amount of free time top level footballers have on their hands, playing FIFA has become a quintessential part of the modern footballer's lifestyle. The recently released FIFA 18 will allow fans to follow their dreams of playing on the pitch from the comfort of their own homes - as they take control of their favourite superstars and put them through their paces.

Manchester City travel to Chelsea this weekend in what is set to be the biggest match in the Premier League so far this season. The Citizens have been in tremendous form, sweeping side's away with a buccaneering style of football that has been dazzling to watch. Chelsea will prove their toughest test yet, and they will need to work hard to defeat the league champions.