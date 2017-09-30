Saturday afternoon saw Manchester United thrash Crystal Palace 4-0 at Old Trafford, keeping their unbeaten start to the season intact while deepening the Eagles' misery.

The visitors started off the game playing deep in their own half hoping to keep a tight game against the Red Devils.

However, United showed their strengths early on in the game - Juan Mata firing home in just the third minute to smash any Palace resistance before it could even begin to form. A low cross from the in-form Marcus Rashford found the Spaniard, who sent the ball into the back of the net with aplomb.

The early goal gave the home players and fans alike a massive boost - such as they needed it, with confidence surging through the side after a brilliant start to the season - and it wasn't long before they were hammering on the Palace door again.

United maintained a strong press throughout the first half as both full-backs Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia zipped forward on the counter time and again, with Marouane Fellaini in support. Palace were still playing in deep in their half until they started to push with attempts from Yohan Cabaye and makeshift forward Bakary Sako.

The Eagles' pressing had no effect on the Red Devils however, and Fellaini got a foot to a ball in the box to make it 2-0 to the hosts in the 35th minute.

United led the first half of the match with 68% possession on the ball, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan doing his best to further the Red Devils' lead with a couple of attempts on goal but failed to convert his chances.

It didn't take long after the break for Jose Mourinho's men to extend their advantage even further to put the game to bed - Fellaini getting his second of the game when he headed in a Marcus Rashford free-kick in the 49th minute.

The next 30 minutes of the match was a battle of chances between United's Mkhitaryan and Palace's Sako - with both players so close to converting chances multiple times, but just failing to find the back of the net.

United's lead goalscorer Lukaku looked like he was having an off day. Although looking strong on the ball going forward, the big Belgian missed a couple of chances throughout the match, giving way for other players to score.

It wasn't until the 86th minute that Lukaku managed to finally score a goal, sealing the match for United at 4-0.

The match leaves Palace on an unbeaten run of eight straight games in the league stretching back to last season, with the south London side failing to score in the top flight all season.