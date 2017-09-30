Newcastle vs Liverpool Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Potential Lineups & More

Newcastle play host to Liverpool on Sunday in one of the Premier League's classic fixtures. This game has a history of producing plenty of memorable moments.

Magpies manager Rafa Benitez will surely go into the game with some mixed emotions, having famously spent such a happy time at Anfield with Liverpool.

Liverpool go into this game having won only one of their last six games in all competitions, despite good early season form including a 4-0 hammering of Arsenal at Anfield. Newcastle have been performing well so far this season and sit ninth in the league. However, they did break their run of three straight wins last weekend with defeat at Brighton.



Classic Encounter



Newcastle United versus Liverpool is often an enthralling spectacle. The fixture has produced 52 goals across the last 16 encounters, and is a match that rarely disappoints.

While the 4-3 classics of the 90s rank among many people's favourite fixtures of the Premier League era, one of the most memorable games in more recent times took place in December 2011.

Roy Hodgson was in charge of Liverpool at the time, and his side were struggling for form going into the game at St. James' Park, while Chris Hughton's Newcastle side hadn't won any of their last five matches.

Dirk Kuyt had fired home an equaliser for Liverpool following a Kevin Nolan strike in the first half, before a late flurry settled the tie for the home side.

10 minutes from time a rare Joey Barton goal restored Newcastle's lead, before a 25-yard bullet from young striker Andy Carroll - who a month later would be sold to Liverpool - secured a huge victory for Newcastle. Roy Hodgson, was sacked just eight days later.

Team News

Newcastle United



Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is available for selection after missing the last three games due to suspension. The Serbian striker had been found guilty of violent conduct during the 3-0 victory over West Ham.

Florian Lejeune will also be back in contention after shaking off an ankle injury, with only defenders Paul Dummett (hamstring) and Massadio Haidara (knee) missing from Benitez's squad





Liverpool

The big news for Liverpool is that forward Sadio Mane is back from suspension and looks set to start for the Reds.

With Mane's return to the side it will look like either one of Georginio Wijnaldum or Emre Can will miss out, with Brazilian Philippe Coutinho dropping into a deeper role.

Key Man

Liverpool have been struggling over the past few weeks, but one player who has been in great form so far is Coutinho. His return to the starting lineup has proved to be crucial for Liverpool.

He was hugely influential last weekend against Leicester City where not only did he provide a stunning cross for Mohamed Salah to open to scoring, but also scored a brilliant free kick to double the Red's advantage. He followed that performance up with another goal midweek in the Champions League against Spartak Moscow.

The Brazilian has seemingly put behind his failed move to Barcelona this summer, and looks to be at his best. Newcastle could find it extremely difficult to deal with Liverpool's maestro.



Predicted Lineups

Potential Newcastle United Starting Lineup (4-2-3-1): Elliot, Yedlin, Lascelles, Mbemba, Clark, Hayden, Merion, Ritchie, Perez, Atsu, Mitrovic







Potential Liverpool Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Can, Henderson, Coutinho, Salah, Mane, Firmino



Prediction

Despite Liverpool's recent draw against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League, the Red's had created enough goals to win the match 10-1. With so much attacking talent at their disposal they will always create chances and it won't be any different at St James' Park.

Newcastle will look to exploit Liverpool's defensive weaknesses which could also play into Klopp's side's hands. This game has the potential to be high scoring.

Predicted Score: Newcastle United 1-3 Liverpool