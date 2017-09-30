Watch: Neymar Scores Insane Free-Kick as PSG Keeps Dominating

Neymar didn't need much time to find the back of the net Saturday as his insane free-kick launched an avalanche of goals for PSG against Bordeaux.

Khadrice Rollins
September 30, 2017

PSG and Bordeaux were the early kick-off in Ligue 1 on Saturday and the hosts did not waste anytime as Neymar stepped up after five minutes of play and delivered a free-kick that left Bordeaux goalie Benoit Costil stunned. It was an incredible shot, taken from at least 30 yards out, and Costil did not even move. 

The Brazilian's set piece kicked-off PSG's domination at Parc des Princes as Unai Emery's squad scored six goals and won 6-2 for the second time this season. Last month, the Parisian club mirrored the same scoreline against Toulouse. 

After eight matches, PSG has now scored 27 goals and sits top of the table, three points ahead of Monaco, who tied 1-1 against Montpellier on Friday.  

The day was filled with fantastic goals as the second was a combination of Kylian Mbappé​, Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

Neymar added a second just before halftime by scoring a penalty. After the goal, he was hugged and congratulated by Edison Cavani. A contrast to earlier this month when both players argued over who should be the man to take them in the first place.

https://twitter.com/si_soccer/status/914155802268700673The best goal of the day, however, was scored by Julian Draxler. After a great counter by the hosts, Draxler smashed in an audacious volley with his left foot. 

It was a great performance by a team who so far is living up to their price tag.  

