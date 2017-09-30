Paris Saint-Germain 6-2 FC Girondins de Bordeaux: PSG Run Riot Thanks to Stellar First Half Display

An action packed game saw Paris Saint-Germain's terrific form continue with a stunning display against a Bordeaux side who struggled to handle the talent of PSG's attacking prowess.

Neymar gave PSG an early lead with a stunning free kick from well outside of the box in the fifth minute, which left the keeper rooted as it flew into the top corner. Soon after, Edinson Cavani added a second with some neat interplay between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who were simply sublime throughout the match.

Bordeaux created a few chances and looked to have some fight in them, but that was soon snuffed out when PSG's full-back and Belgian international Thomas Meunier joined the party as he swept home from the edge of the area to put PSG seemingly out of sight by only the 21st minute.

Bordeaux did pull a goal back only ten minutes later when a neat through ball unlocked PSG's defence, allowing Younousse Sankhare to sweep home from close range which gave a lift to the side, pushing them on to create more chances and open the game up.

However, PSG asserted their authority from the penalty spot when a handball in the box provided Neymar (who surprisingly didn't have to argue with Cavani this time!) with the chance to finish off a superb first half.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-BORDEAUX FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

The first half action didn't finish there though! Julian Draxler added a fifth just before halftime when he met Mbappe's cross with an exquisite volley from the left hand side, which flew across goal and in to the net. A truly sublime finish from the man who pulled the strings in the first half.

The second half kicked into action when Draxler played a perfectly weighted pass for Mbappe to finish across the keeper and put PSG 6-1 to the good in the 58th minute, but the second period was significantly quieter than the explosive first half all told, with PSG dominating possession but not in the fiery form they were in before halftime.

Malcom saw a free kick pass agonisingly wide in the 80th minute, but the goal did eventually come for the Brazilian and Bordeaux when he converted from the penalty spot after Meunier gifted Bordeaux the chance with a poor challenge.

With all of their big guns performing fantastically, PSG opened the gap at the top of the table three points over rivals and last season's champions Monaco. Seeing off third place Bordeaux in fine fashion has proved that they mean business this season.