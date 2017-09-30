Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Reveals New Injury Concern for Gareth Bale as Wales Games Loom

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale is a doubt for Los Blancos' game against Espanyol on Sunday.

The Wales international is suffering with a calf strain, which Zidane describes as 'nothing important'. However, he won't put the player at risk.

"[Bale] has a strain, nothing important," Zidane said in a press conference, via ESPN. "But here we do not like to take risks if a player has something small. We will see if Gareth is with us tomorrow."





The French boss also insisted that he has no problem letting Bale travel with the Wales side during the international break.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Chris Coleman's men are to play in Georgia and then host the Republic of Ireland next month, and the manager will be hoping to have the Madrid man fit enough to compete.

"[Gareth] will go with his country if he has to go with his country," Zidane continued. "There is no problem between Madrid and [Wales]. It depends on his fitness, nothing else. We will go day by day."

The club haven't officially confirmed Bale's injury, but he hasn't trained since they returned from Germany after beating Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League during the week. He also missed Saturday's session, along with Marcelo, Mateo Kovacic, Theo Hernandez and Karim Benzema, who are all injured.