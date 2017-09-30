Soccer

Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Reveals New Injury Concern for Gareth Bale as Wales Games Loom

an hour ago

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that Gareth Bale is a doubt for Los Blancos' game against Espanyol on Sunday.

The Wales international is suffering with a calf strain, which Zidane describes as 'nothing important'. However, he won't put the player at risk.

"[Bale] has a strain, nothing important," Zidane said in a press conference, via ESPN. "But here we do not like to take risks if a player has something small. We will see if Gareth is with us tomorrow."


The French boss also insisted that he has no problem letting Bale travel with the Wales side during the international break.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Chris Coleman's men are to play in Georgia and then host the Republic of Ireland next month, and the manager will be hoping to have the Madrid man fit enough to compete.

"[Gareth] will go with his country if he has to go with his country," Zidane continued. "There is no problem between Madrid and [Wales]. It depends on his fitness, nothing else. We will go day by day."

The club haven't officially confirmed Bale's injury, but he hasn't trained since they returned from Germany after beating Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League during the week. He also missed Saturday's session, along with Marcelo, Mateo Kovacic, Theo Hernandez and Karim Benzema, who are all injured.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters