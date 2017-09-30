Romelu Lukaku Facing Surprise Late Fitness Test Ahead of Crystal Palace Game

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku could be forced to sit out the Red Devils' match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

According to ESPN's United correspondent Rob Dawson, the Belgian picked up a knock ahead of the match and now faces a late fitness test.

Lukaku, who joined the Old Trafford side over the summer despite heavy links to Chelsea, has scored six goals in six Premier League appearances so far this season, and has been United's main source of offence.

Jose Mourinho will still fancy his chances of beating Palace even with Lukaku absent. The Eagles have managed to lose every league game they've played so far and are chasing the very unwelcome record of the worst ever start to a top flight campaign set by Portsmouth.