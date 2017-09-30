Ronald Koeman Insists He Isn't Worried About Being Sacked Despite Dire Everton Results

Ronald Koeman has revealed he doesn't fear being sacked by Everton despite the club's slow start to the season.

Expectations were high for Everton heading into the new season, however they currently find themselves 14th in the Premier League table after the first six games, with many believing the pressure is beginning to mount on Koeman - especially after leading the Toffees to the worst start ever by an English club in the Europa League group stage.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Toffees had previously found themselves on a four-match losing streak following defeats to Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United in the Premier League as well as a defeat to Italian outfit Atalanta in the Europa League. However they have not lost in their last three games as they look to return to winning ways in the coming weeks.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Koeman insisted he wasn't worried about losing his post as manager, and that he wants to finish his contract at the club - saying: “I am not worried about my future because I believe in myself and the players.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

“If the club makes another decision it is up to the club. If I am worried about my situation, how can you live? Enjoy life. I was sh*t after yesterday (Thursday), but now I am different.

“I can be emotional and frustrated. I like to continue and I like to finish the contract, but I am not worried. If you are worried in this job, there is no life. There are 20 Premier League clubs, 20 managers and maybe 13 managers worried every day about their job."

Koeman also rejected the idea that he spent £150m rebuilding his side during the summer, claiming that due the £75m they received from Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, their 'net spend' takes the sum significantly lower.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

He added: “Even in Holland, they say: ‘Oh they spent £150m, look how they play...’ Yeah, but we lost players and we spent £45m. Why do you always speak about £150m? £150m was four years ago £25m. If Lukaku had been sold after Neymar, then maybe Lukaku would have been £130m. It is not about money.”

Everton host Burnley on Sunday as they try and continue to make up for lost ground on the European qualification places.