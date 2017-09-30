Chivas Guadalajara travel to Nuevo León to play Tigres UANL on Saturday night in a Liga MX match in Mexico.

Chivas Guadalajara currently stands in the bottom half of the Mexican league table with nine points in 10 matches. In their last match against Lobos BUAP, Guadalajara was defeated 2-1. Forward Rodolfo Pizarro has three goals and two assists in nine matches this season.

Tigres UANL sits in fourth place on the league table with 16 points in nine matches after defeating Tijuana 1-0 on Wednesday. Midfielder Enner Valencia has six goals in eight matches this season.

The two clubs met in the Liga MX Clausura Final in May, with Guadalajara winning the championship, 4-3 on aggregate.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch:

Game Time: Saturday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision Deportes Network

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.