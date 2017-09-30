Virgil van Dijk Names Surprise Liverpool Man as His Hardest Opponent in the Premier League

Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he considers Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge to be the most difficult foe he has encountered in the Premier League.

The Southampton captain named the Reds striker, as well as Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, as the two opponents that he has found it hardest to contain since he completed a £13m switch to England's top flight from Celtic.

Van Dijk could have, ironically, been lining up alongside Sturridge at Anfield had he been granted his wish to make a £60m transfer to Merseyside in the summer and, speaking to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand at the official launch of FIFA 18, explained why Sturridge was a tough player to face.

He said: "I think Sturridge when he's fit. He's a great striker. Aguero is an amazing striker as well. He's small, quick."

Sturridge has been in and out of the Liverpool side under current boss Jurgen Klopp due to injuries and inconsistent form, but the 26-year-old appears to have turned a slight corner this season as he looks to force his way into the starting lineup more regularly.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Van Dijk also took a tongue-in-cheek pop at EA Sports for not giving him a higher overall rating in the latest edition of their critically-acclaimed FIFA videogame series.

The centre-half was handed a rating of 83 for the Saints, but told Ferdinand that he felt that he was better than the score he was given by the boffins over at EA.

He quipped: "I think it should be a little bit higher! I don't know about my pace, I think. Maybe they should call the training ground and ask for the numbers next time.

"I think I am happy overall, yes. I think it's an upgrade from last year - I think it was 79 - and my shooting's not bad for a defender!"

