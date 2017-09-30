Soccer

Virgil van Dijk Names Surprise Liverpool Man as His Hardest Opponent in the Premier League

41 minutes ago

Virgil van Dijk has revealed that he considers Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge to be the most difficult foe he has encountered in the Premier League.

The Southampton captain named the Reds striker, as well as Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, as the two opponents that he has found it hardest to contain since he completed a £13m switch to England's top flight from Celtic.

Van Dijk could have, ironically, been lining up alongside Sturridge at Anfield had he been granted his wish to make a £60m transfer to Merseyside in the summer and, speaking to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand at the official launch of FIFA 18, explained why Sturridge was a tough player to face.

He said: "I think Sturridge when he's fit. He's a great striker. Aguero is an amazing striker as well. He's small, quick."

Sturridge has been in and out of the Liverpool side under current boss Jurgen Klopp due to injuries and inconsistent form, but the 26-year-old appears to have turned a slight corner this season as he looks to force his way into the starting lineup more regularly.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Van Dijk also took a tongue-in-cheek pop at EA Sports for not giving him a higher overall rating in the latest edition of their critically-acclaimed FIFA videogame series.

The centre-half was handed a rating of 83 for the Saints, but told Ferdinand that he felt that he was better than the score he was given by the boffins over at EA.

He quipped: "I think it should be a little bit higher! I don't know about my pace, I think. Maybe they should call the training ground and ask for the numbers next time.

"I think I am happy overall, yes. I think it's an upgrade from last year - I think it was 79 - and my shooting's not bad for a defender!"

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters