All Hands on Deck as Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Provides Update on Trending Issues at Club

Two-time Champions League-winning manager Zinedine Zidane has come into the light in recent days due to several topics relating to his Real Madrid side.

Talking to the press, the Frenchman gave an update on Gareth Bale's health, Los Blancos' run of form and whether Cristiano Ronaldo would sign a contract extension with the club, Marca reports.

Real Madrid Training And Press Conference Alex Grimm/GettyImages

In the Espanyol pre-match conference, Zidane explained to the press that he wasn't going to take any risks if Bale is not 100% fit, but still hasn't ruled him out of the potential lineup for Sunday night.

"We will see tomorrow [how he is]," Zidane said regarding the Welsh winger's health. "It is a strain, so nothing too significant.

"But, as always, when a player has even a small problem then we don't want to risk it."

FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-REALMADRID PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

With international break around the corner, the Los Blancos manager insists that there isn't any issue between the club and Bale's national team around playing him, but rather a focus on his fitness.

"As for him playing for his national team [next week], I don't think there will be any issue between Real Madrid and his national team.

"It'll depend on his injury niggles and his state of fitness."

FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-REALMADRID ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

When asked about Madrid's poor form at home this season, Zidane focused on the recent away wins at Alaves and Borussia Dortmund, stating that his side are looking forward for more successive games.

The Frenchman strongly believes that the game against Espanyol will change things for Madrid this season and give fans the form they are used to seeing.

FBL-EUR-C1-DORTMUND-REALMADRID ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Marco Asensio's contract renewal was another topic that the press queried about and Zidane revealed his pleasure in the young Spaniard extending his stay at the Bernabeu.

"I am happy that he has renewed," he said. "He trains with Cristiano [Ronaldo] every day and he is learning from him."

Zidane was finally asked about Ronaldo's contract renewal, but the 45-year-old refused to comment on the star man.

"It is a club issue and I'm not getting involved in it," he said.