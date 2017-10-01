Soccer

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

an hour ago

Arsenal will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday in each team's last Premier League fixture before the international break. 

Arsenal enters the weekend in seventh in the Premier League with 10 points after six matches. The Gunners are unbeaten in September after a slow start to the season in August. Arsene Wenger's side is coming off a 4–2 victory over BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday. 

Brighton & Hove beat Newcastle 1–0 in their last match. Brighton enters Saturday in 13th in the EPL table with seven points. 

See how to watch Sunday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

