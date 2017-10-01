Soccer

Arsenal Midfielder Set to Be Handed Shock New Four-Year Deal With Talks Already Being Held

33 minutes ago

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to be offered a new four-year deal to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium until 2022 after impressing since his return to the side, according to the  Mirror

The 25-year-old, whose current agreement with the Gunners expires at the end of this season, spent the entirety of last campaign on-loan at fellow Premier League outfit Bournemouth, with boss Arsene Wenger hoping his ball-winner would be able to rekindle form shown during his early stages with the club. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It looked, however, that the England international's continuous war with injury may have won again, with the Stevenage-born man returning to the North Londoners prematurely following a hairline crack to his left fibula. 

But since his return from his latest set back, Wilshere has staked his claim for a return to regular first-team action, producing stand-out performances in Arsenal's wins over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup and their Europa League win against BATE Borisov on Thursday. 

Because of this Wenger has recognised once again how influential the central midfield can be, and has entered talks over a new deal with the Gunners academy graduate which will keep him at the club for four more years. 

The French manager also believes that if the 25-year-old is able to maintain his excellent vein of form he could well be in with a shout to travel to Russia as part of Gareth Southgate's England contingent next summer. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Wilshere has already racked up 41 caps for the national side, however has not featured since the Three Lions crashed out of Euro 2016 at the hands of Iceland, but it is no secret that the 47-year-old international boss is a fan of the Arsenal playmaker.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters