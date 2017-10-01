Arsenal Midfielder Set to Be Handed Shock New Four-Year Deal With Talks Already Being Held

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to be offered a new four-year deal to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium until 2022 after impressing since his return to the side, according to the Mirror.

The 25-year-old, whose current agreement with the Gunners expires at the end of this season, spent the entirety of last campaign on-loan at fellow Premier League outfit Bournemouth, with boss Arsene Wenger hoping his ball-winner would be able to rekindle form shown during his early stages with the club.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

It looked, however, that the England international's continuous war with injury may have won again, with the Stevenage-born man returning to the North Londoners prematurely following a hairline crack to his left fibula.

But since his return from his latest set back, Wilshere has staked his claim for a return to regular first-team action, producing stand-out performances in Arsenal's wins over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup and their Europa League win against BATE Borisov on Thursday.

Jack Wilshere misplaced just one pass in the first half vs. BATE:



24 attempted

23 completed

2 chances created



Pulling all the strings. pic.twitter.com/n80mznD0EX — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 28, 2017

Because of this Wenger has recognised once again how influential the central midfield can be, and has entered talks over a new deal with the Gunners academy graduate which will keep him at the club for four more years.

The French manager also believes that if the 25-year-old is able to maintain his excellent vein of form he could well be in with a shout to travel to Russia as part of Gareth Southgate's England contingent next summer.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Wilshere has already racked up 41 caps for the national side, however has not featured since the Three Lions crashed out of Euro 2016 at the hands of Iceland, but it is no secret that the 47-year-old international boss is a fan of the Arsenal playmaker.