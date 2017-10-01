Arsenal Now a 'Different Team' After Thrashing at the Hands of Liverpool Says Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has claimed Arsenal are now a "different team" from the one that were pummelled by Liverpool 4-0 just before the last international break. Wenger subsequently blamed a hectic transfer window for that defeat.

Following the loss to Liverpool, Arsenal have gone unbeaten in all competitions. When speaking to journalists Wenger said their change in fortune was "down to the fact that we realised what we produced was not good enough.

“But that was a special day for us as well, it was just before the transfer window closed and just before and international break and overall we stayed united and responded on the pitch. That is all you can do.

“For me, the weight of the transfer market was much heavier than internationals. It was a very busy one. It was a very difficult one as well, because you have two weeks to think about everything that happened.

"We worked very hard until the 31st at night and there were not easy decisions to make. It feels like a different team.

“You see the way we play football. You need to have a united group to do that. The opportunity we have is to go into this international break differently. We play at home and we want do well before this break.”

Deadline Day brought about mayhem for the Gunners as the sale of Sanchez to Manchester City collapsed and they failed to capture Monaco forward Thomas Lemar for £90m.