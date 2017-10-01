Atalanta 2-2 Juventus: Champions Held in Serie A Thriller as Dybala Misses Penalty

Paulo Dybala missed a potential match-winning penalty in the final 10 minutes, as Serie A champions Juventus were held to a draw by Atalanta in a fantastic encounter at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

First-half goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain in quick secession had Juve in control, only for Mattia Caldara to pull one back before the break.

And following on-loan midfielder Bryan Cristante's equaliser for the hosts, Dybala's 83rd minute penalty was saved brilliantly down to his right by Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha.

Atalanta held on for a point, resulting in Juventus dropping their first points of the season in the league against a team they had beaten 22 times in their last 25 league meetings.

The only major surprise in the Juve lineup was Federico Bernardeschi making his first start of the season down the right side of the attack, with Kwadwo Asamoah coming in for Alex Sandro at left-back.

As expected, Juventus had much of the early play, with Higuain wasting a good chance before Bernardeschi scored the opening goal in the 21st minute, the Italian quickest to react following a loose ball from a Blaise Matuidi shot.

Three minutes later, Higuain doubled the away side's lead, netting efficiently into the top corner to put Juve firmly in control.

Mattia Caldera capitalised on a spill from Gianluigi Buffon from a free-kick, and mid-way through the second-half, Atalanta equalised through Cristante, heading home Gomez' cross.

Juve piled on the pressure in the final 20 minutes, and it looked like they'd snatched a vital three points after Andrea Petagna was penalised for a handball in the box. However, man in form Dybala couldn't convert the spot-kick, and Juventus couldn't break through a sturdy Atalanta back line.

The result leaves Juventus two points off Napoli in first place heading into the international break, with Atalanta lying in 11th place. Juventus' next game is an intriguing match-up against Lazio on October 14th, whilst Atalanta travel to Sampdoria.