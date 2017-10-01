Atletico Boss Diego Simeone Claims Antoine Griezmann Has Given the Club 'Bad Habits'

Diego Simeone has bemoaned Atletico Madrid's inability to manage without Antoine Griezmann, and believes the star forward provides 'bad habits' because he always solves offensive problems.

Los Cholconeros were hopeful of getting back to winning ways this weekend after a demoralising last-gasp defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the Champions League in midweek - but they were held to a disappointing 0-0 draw by Leganes in La Liga.

It was a sub-par performance from Simeone's side at Estadio Municipal de Butarque, and the club missed out on going second in the table after Sevilla beat Malaga 2-0.

The frustrated boss said after the game, as quoted by FourFourTwo: "He [Griezmann] is a player who has given us bad habits because he is the player who always solves the offensive problems of the team.

"When he scores goals, the team has a great chance of winning. But when he does not score, obviously it's more difficult.

"I think the other attackers and the rest of the team can help him get closer to the goal. We have to divide this responsibility, which is not the sole responsibility of Griezmann."

Simeone's comments appear to take the form of a back-handed compliment; heaping praise on the quality of Griezmann, whilst criticising the rest of his team.

The Frenchman will receive support in January, which is when new signing Diego Costa can officially be registered thanks to their transfer embargo.

