Soccer

Barcelona Not Looking to Sell Deulofeu or Alcacer Despite the Duo Reconsidering Their Futures

21 minutes ago

Barcelona forwards Gerard Deulofeu and Pablo Alcacer are reportedly considering their futures at the club due to the lack of game time under new manager Ernesto Valverde.

With the recent signing of Ousmane Dembele, it has become apparent that the Frenchman will go directly into the role in which Neymar left following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

But with Dembele picking up a hamstring injury, it has given an opportunity to others to stake a claim in the side, and Deulofeu was given his chance. However, he didn't take it, and he was left to join Alcacer back on the bench. 

Reports from Spain suggest now that the pair are thinking about what to do next, especially given that it is a World Cup year, so the players are looking to seal a spot to take them to Russia next year. As they are both Spanish, the competition for places is very high, so with being on the bench, they will find it very difficult unless they change something.

Although the players are looking to leave the Spanish club, the Barcelona board are not looking to sell and aren't preparing to let them go in the January transfer window, according to Marca

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

It is still surprising that Deulofeu is still at Barcelona considering they allowed him to go on loan to Everton, yes with a buy-back clause of €12m, however the winger only managed to secure 11 games with the Premier League side.

When Dembele recovers from his hamstring injury, he looks certain to come straight back into the side, leaving the Spanish duo to sit on the bench and wait for another chance, chances that don't come around too often at teams like this.

Only time will tell to see if the players get their wish to depart, or whether the club will hold their ground. 

