Soccer

Chelsea Supporter Stabbed to Death After Argument Over Defender David Luiz

31 minutes ago

A Chelsea supporter, named Deco, has been stabbed to death after an argument over defender David Luiz, Ghana Soccernet have reported.

The incident took place in Akweteman Zongo, a suburb of Ghana's capital city, Accra.


The report in the Ghanaian publication read: "According to an eye witness who spoke to Accra-based Asempa FM an argument ensued over the performance of Chelsea defender David Luiz.

"The trio were angered by comments passed the deceased in response to their comments about the performance of the Brazilian defender who endured an underwhelming night in the Spanish capital.

"They went home and returned with a jack-knife and clubs to attack and kill him as Deco was pronounced dead on arrival at Korle Bu."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The Chelsea fan was believed to have been of the opinion that Luiz was in fact a good defender, despite his mistake against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Brazilian centre-back gave a penalty for a careless foul in the box, which saw his side fall behind before turning the game around and leaving with three points.

Police have "launced a hunt" to find the perpetrators but no-one has yet been arrested following the murder.

