Ex-Reds Striker Stan Collymore Believes Newcastle Have Found Their Very Own Steven Gerrard

90Min
October 01, 2017

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes that Newcastle have found their own answer to former Reds and England captain, Steven Gerrard.

Speaking in his column for the Daily Mirror, Collymore believes that with so many modern-day footballers finding themselves in academies at a young age, it leads to many of them becoming somewhat mollycoddled to the stage where they are- as Collymore puts it ‘men-children.’ 

He believes that this has led to a lack of footballers who have the attributes to be captains of their respective sides.

However, he feels there is no such problem with Newcastle captain, Jamaal Lascelles, who has begun this Premier League season in fine form, scoring two winning goals and keeping two clean sheets in his first six games this term.

Newcastle United v Stoke City - Premier League

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

“He is happy to call himself out, happy to call out team-mates and his club, if he needs to,” Collymore writes.

“He demands standards, he is not afraid to ask questions and is a reminder that leadership is always an important quality.

“Lascelles has recognised that and stepped up- and the Geordie nation will love him for it.”

Collymore believes that not only the centre-back’s performances, but the leadership qualities that he has displayed also, will have worked himself into the thoughts of Collymore’s former Aston Villa captain and current England manager, Gareth Southgate.

“Southgate and his England scouts will be watching players not just as individual performers leading up to the World Cup, but potential pairings as well.

“It is important for managers to have people in the team who will manage not just themselves, but the rest of the players.”

Collymore also feels that Lascelles is working under no better manager than Rafa Benitez to develop these qualities- who famously worked at Liverpool with Steven Gerrard as his captain.

Liverpool's English footballer Steven Ge

“Benitez would have put an arm around Steven Gerrard from time to time at Anfield and said, ‘Keep your eye on so-and-so’, ‘Let me know what’s happening with such-and-such’, ‘He needs a rollocking, give him one so I don’t have to’,” Collymore claimed.

“He will have recognised how Gerrard managed Liverpool’s dressing room, something he can pass on to Lascelles.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters