Soccer

Furious Toni Kroos Reportedly Demands More Money After Marco Asensio Bags Bumper Deal

2 hours ago

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos insists he should be earning at least the equivalent of Los Blancos starlet Marco Asensio, after the youngster extended his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium earlier this week. 

The 21-year-old, who has taken La Liga by storm this term, put pen to paper on a new six-year deal on Thursday, meaning he will be a part of the Spanish capital side's set up until at least 2023. 

It was reported earlier in the year by Realmadridnews.com that the attacking winger would get a bumper pay rise to reward him for his outstanding work since his €3.9m move from Mallorca in 2015, seeing him receive €3.5m (£3m) per year.

While those intricate details of Asensio's new deal have not formally been released, the new agreement does contain a €500m buy-out clause (£442m), so the Spaniard's weekly take home will not be modest. 

The Palma-born wonderkid's new contract has, however, sparked controversy in the Madrid dressing room, with Kroos just one of several players who are unimpressed they are now earning less than their 21-year-old teammate. 

According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, the 27-year-old has made it clear to club president Florentino Perez that he believes his deal should be readdressed to fall in line with that of the highly-talented youngster. 

The Germany international is adamant his contributions to Zinedine Zidane's side's success should also be recognised, and that he should at least receive the equivalent wage package as Asensio. 

It seems then that by securing one of the most highly-thought-of and major talents in the world on a long-term basis could come at a heftier price than expected for the Spanish giants, who may now have to increase a whole host of other agreements to maintain camp morale. 

