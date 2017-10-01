Christian Pulisic: How good can the young star be?

Sunday Afternoon saw Bayern Munich take on Hertha Berlin in their first match without Carlo Ancelotti at the Olympiastadion.

The first 45 minutes of the game were rough as players on both sides were putting in tackles as soon as the whistle blew.

Bayern sealed an early lead in the 10th minute as Jerome Boateng provided a cross from a set piece for Matt Hummels to smack it into the left side of the net from a header.

A spree of fouls from both sides ensued for the remainder of the first half and in less than 10 minutes after the goal, a penalty scare worried the visitors.

Hertha's Vladimir Darida went down in the Bayern box from what seemed to be a tackle by Javi Martinez.

Originally the referee called for a penalty but after a replay for the virtual assistant, his decision had changed and Bayern kept their 0-1 lead over the hosts.

45': Guter & leidenschaftlicher Auftritt unserer Jungs. Nur das Ergebnis gefällt uns zur Pause nicht. #FCBBSC 0:1 #hahohe pic.twitter.com/BCOKA4wTEy — Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) October 1, 2017

Soon after the break, Bayern attempted to press further in the second half as chances were failing to convert after the earlier goal.

The visitors found immediate success as Robert Lewandowski managed to score in the 49th minute from a Corentin Tolisso assist.

The celebrations didn't last long as Hertha gave an immediate response in the action-packed second half.

Andrzej Duda managed to score from close range in the 51st minute for the home side, narrowing Bayern's lead to make the match a tight fixture.

The home side were not letting go of the opportunity as they saw strength in pressing against the Bavarian giants.

It took no more than five minutes for the Hertha to equalise as Salomon Kalou netted the second goal from a set piece.

The home crowd roared with delight while the away fans were silenced by how quickly the equaliser came about.

Bayern's immediate response to Hertha's aggression came in the form of quick substitutions on both wings.

Despite the changes, both sides failed to convert the chances they were given in the remainder of the game.

Both pressed equally and aggressively through out, but missed the flair that was burning at the start of the second half.

The game ended 2-2 with Hertha glad they didn't lose to Bayern under new man Willy Sagnol.