Leicester Boss Craig Shakespeare Pleased With His Side's Resilient Defensive Display in 0-0 Draw

Leicester City endured a tough afternoon at the Vitality Stadium, but thanks to a superb defensive display, they left the South Coast with a crucial point on Saturday.

The game was dominated by Bournemouth, who looked threatening throughout the match, but couldn't find the end product to sneak into the lead. The Cherries were unlucky not to get a penalty on several occasions, and will feel hard done by, despite their impressive display going forward.

Leicester manager, Craig Shakespeare, conceded that Bournemouth looked the better side for the majority of the match, and also stated how his side struggled to find their feet in a cagey, fast-flowing affair.

Speaking to the Leicester website, Shakespeare said, “It was a hard earned point. I thought Bournemouth started really well and we struggled to get into the pace of the game. The momentum was with Bournemouth and we had to show a lot of resilience in terms of defending in numbers.

“We couldn’t quite get our usual passing game going and also offensively we’d have liked to cause Bournemouth a lot more problems.

"On reflection we have to be happy with a point. Bournemouth will probably be disappointed but we’ve all been involved in football long enough to know that games are like that. We even had a great chance with Shinji Okazaki to snatch all three points.

“Bournemouth played well but we showed a lot of resilience and got a clean sheet. We’ve now taken five points from Brighton, Huddersfield and now Bournemouth."

He went onto say how he feels his team have experienced a tough start to the season, having played Arsenal, United, Liverpool and Chelsea already.

“We’ve had a real tough start to the season in terms of the top teams that we’ve played and now we’ve got a chance to regroup and try to bring some momentum to our season.”

Leicester host West Brom after the international break, and will be looking to steady the ship after a slow start to the campaign