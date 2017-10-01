Man City Troll Chelsea After Former Star De Bruyne Nets Brilliant Winner at Stamford Bridge

Kevin De Bruyne hit a sensational winner against Chelsea on Saturday, and Manchester City rubbed their noses in it in their post-match report.

The 26-year-old was infamously sold by Jose Mourinho back in 2014 after the Portuguese deemed him not good enough for the first team.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MAN CITY ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The current Manchester United manager moved the Belgian on for a fee of just £18m, and he then spent a year at Wolfsburg, which was the making of him.

De Bruyne is now in his third season at City and, at the current moment, is the best midfielder in the Premier League and arguably the best player.

His world class ability allowed him to strike a brilliant winner at Stamford Bridge, which will have been a sweet moment for the maestro.





The club's social media team certainly found it a sweet moment, and couldn't resist a cheeky dig at their opponents for selling him.

They simply begged the question in their post-match report, as quoted by The Sun: "A superb winner and quality all over the pitch - why did Chelsea let him leave?"

The £55m snip signing has been central to City's incredible attacking displays so far this season, and they'll be hoping he can keep turning in the performances to help them secure a third league title.

