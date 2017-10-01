Soccer

Man Utd Preparing to Battle for €14m-Rated Turkish Wonderkid Yusuf Yazici

24 minutes ago

Manchester United are one of a number of clubs planning a move for highly-rated Trabzonspor youngster Yusuf Yazici, according to a report in Turkish publication Fanatik.

The Red Devils could be set to make a €14m bid for the attacking midfielder, who scored six goals and provided ten assists in an impressive 2016-17 campaign.

But they are not alone in their interest. Liverpool have also been linked with Yazici, as have Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund and Monaco.

The youngster has been at Trabzonspor for nine years, emerging as one of Turkey's brightest prospects since breaking into the club's first team.

But the Super Lig club's president, Muharram Usta, has made clear that he does not plan to sell the player in the near future.

"I want to see Yusuf here for our 50th year anniversary squad," he said. "He will be sold when the time is right, Yusuf will be an ambassador for the club and reach the highest level."

Yazici made his international debut for Turkey during the summer in a 4-1 World Cup qualification win over Kosovo, setting up his country's fourth goal.

The 20-year-old was believed to have been a target of Liverpool last summer, and has also been linked with Everton, but no move materialised.

Yazici has been rated as one of the ten best performing youngsters of the year by WhoScored.

