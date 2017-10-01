Neighbour of a Young Kevin De Bruyne Deserves the Credit for Man City Star's Thumping Left Foot

Kevin De Bruyne's winning goal against Chelsea on Saturday had everybody singing the Belgian's praises.

The midfield maestro was the difference-maker between the Premier League rivals during the teatime kick-off, as he arrowed a deadly left foot strike beyond Thibaut Courtois and into the corner or the net.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

It was a goal worthy of winning any match, and what made it even better is the fact that De Bruyne is naturally right-footed.

The former Wolfsburg man has always been fairly strong on his supposed weaker side though, and now a pretty cool story has emerged about why this is so, in the wake of his match-winning strike at Stamford Bridge.

Kicks with left & right. When De Bruyne was a kid, his neighbour forbid him to use his right foot because he was destroying grass & flowers. pic.twitter.com/D5e5AA60mS — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) September 30, 2017

Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur tweeted: "Kicks with left & right. When De Bruyne was a kid, his neighbour forbid him to use his right foot because he was destroying grass & flowers."

The 26-year-old can have those neighbours to thank, it would seem, for his secret weapon of a weak foot, and one gets the feeling that De Bruyne is set to score more goals in a similar fashion this season.

He has shown nothing but quality so far this season and, along with David Silva, has orchestrated the Manchester City attack that has yielded 22 league goals already.

