Newcastle Open Talks With Potential Investors as Mike Ashley Intensifies Rumours of Sale

In a saga that promises to run and run, Newcastle United have ramped up rumours of a possible sale by reportedly signing a series of non-disclosure agreements with various potential investors.

While owner Mike Ashley is more than willing to engage with his possible suitors, according to ESPN & Press Association Sport, there is no sign of an impending deal being agreed.

Understand several interested parties have signed non-disclosure agreements with #nufc over possible investment. — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) September 30, 2017

This follows reports on Saturday of interest from a Chinese Consortium as well as rumours that the Sports Direct Owner would be willing to lower his valuation of the club to £380m in an effort to amplify interest.

All this has come out ahead of Newcastle's clash with Liverpool on Sunday afternoon, a game in which Rafa Benítez will be hoping that no heads are turned by the developments. Indeed, Magpies fans will be hoping Benítez himself is similarly focussed as rumours rage about his own future at the club.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Amongst all the talk of takeovers at the top, there had also been word earlier in the week of Ashley's desire to open talks with Rafa over extending his stay at the club, amidst the constant murmurings of job offers the Spaniard is receiving.

This was widely met with derision by Newcastle supporters, long since inclined to disregard such promising talk associated with the owner.



In any case, whilst it is unclear whether the aforementioned parties interested will eventually look to buy the club outright or merely invest, a speckle of light appears to be emerging from the long dark tunnel that has been United under Ashley's reign.

If there is one thing I’ve learnt over the last decade regarding #nufc it is don’t get your hopes up about Mike Ashley leaving — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) September 30, 2017

Alas, Newcastle's fans know all too well the perils that still remain within this tunnel of discontent, and will be fearful that such a departure (if even possible) may yet be as chaotic as the tenure that has preceded it.

