NYCFC winger Jack Harrison has been called up for England's U-21 squad to face Scotland and Andorra in UEFA Euro qualifiers next week.

The 20-year-old midfielder received the news after NYCFC's 1-1 draw with Chicago Fire on Saturday night. "I was thrilled when I found out; I was really speechless when Patrick told me just before the game tonight," he said, speaking to the team's website. "It’s an exciting opportunity and one I’m very grateful for."

After an impressive debut season in 2016, Harrison has become a valuable member of Patrick Vieira's team, scoring ten goals, six assists in his second year and helping the club reach the playoffs for the second consecutive time in its three-year history. This is his first ever call up in the international scene.

Vieira was delighted at the news and confirmed how this is good for the club and league in general “It’s really good news for Jack, it’s really good news for the football club and of course I’m really pleased for him because he’s improved a lot and he loves the game."

"Jack going to play for England U-21s will send a message to the players that the league is good enough to get to the international level."

England U-21s will host Scotland on Friday October 6, before heading to Andorra on Tuesday October 10.