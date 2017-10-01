Peter Bosz Critical of Dortmund After Victory in 'Worst Game' Since Taking Charge

Borussia Dortmund manager Peter Bosz has described his side's performance in Augsburg as the 'worst game' he has seen since taking charge of die Schwarzgelben over the summer.

The Dutchman was also keen to talk about the individual performance of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gabonese striker failing to add to his Bundesliga tally of eight goals this season, despite a number of clear-cut chances.

"We are happy with the result," Bosz told the BVB website. "That was the worst game during my time here at BVB. It was never easy at any point today. We had plenty of space in the first half, but we didn't play good football.





"In the second half, we didn't play anything remotely approximating football at all. Every team has a couple of games like this each season. For that reason, I am very happy that we managed to win the encounter.





"We could have scored two or three more goals towards the end, but we could have also conceded a few," Bosz added. "That's why I made the substitution and brought on Ömer Toprak. We didn't play football in the second passage of play at all, we just made sure of the result."

Bosz also had a few words to say about the performance of star striker Aubameyang on Saturday, the 28-year-old seeing a Panenka-style penalty, that was controversially awarded by VAR, saved by Marwin Hitz.





"Auba is an important player for us. He has already scored eight goals, and he has always helped us. He didn't do well today. One-on-ones, headers, penalties - he normally converts in such situations. He'll have a couple such games across a season too. That was his first today."