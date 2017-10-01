Soccer

Red Devils Boss Jose Mourinho Praises Utility Man as United Crush Frail Crystal Palace 4-0

an hour ago

Manchester United added to their unbeaten streak on Saturday afternoon as the Red Devils won 4-0 over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

Marouane Fellaini's outstanding performance in the game saw the Belgian earn the Man of the Match award as he bagged two goals for United. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking to manutd.com, Jose Mourinho expressed his delight over the 29-year-old midfielder's form this season and how he has become a crucial part of the team. 

"He is a great player and character and we have a good relationship," Mourinho said. "A strong character who resists the difficulties here."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Manchester United manager also acknowledged how Fellaini's relationship with the fans has not always been positive, but the player has shown how much quality he truly has on the pitch.

"Some people did not recognise his qualities so he has to be a strong character. He is a fighter.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I am really pleased that I help him reach this level and to change the perception that the fans have now. I am really happy for him."

Mourinho continued his praise for the player as he explained that Fellaini not only plays for him as a defensive midfielder, but also a 'second striker'. 

"Fellaini has important qualities and I try and use his qualities depending on the situations. He plays with me as a defensive midfielder and as a second striker and adapts to the needs of the team."

Paul Pogba's Injury has been confirmed to be long term, which means United fans will be able to see the Belgian play in his excellent form for the upcoming weeks.

