Soccer

Retired Football Stars Spotted as 'Easter Egg' Referees on New FIFA 18

41 minutes ago

FIFA 18 fans have noticed some fantastic easter eggs in the game. Including hidden cameos from Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs and a spot on little detail concerning Tony Pulis.

The game was released on Friday and as reported by SportBible, eagle eyed fans are already spotting some cool but obscure details. Such as Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs turning up as referees in the game due to a couple of glitches. 


This is actually not the first time players have cameoed as referees in the series. For FIFA 08 and FIFA 09, EA Sports did not have the licenses for the Netherlands national team, so they had to create some regen dutch players.

The most notably fake dutch player was called Hans de Noteboom, (widely believed to be a fake version of Ruud van Nistelrooy) he was the ninth best rated player on FIFA 08. However, Fifa finally sorted out the licensing issues surrounding the dutch national team and Hans de Noteboom was no longer included, at least not as a player. 

Because from FIFA 11 onwards, De Noteboom is included as referee on the game, and as an extra nice little detail he mainly takes charge of Eredivisie games. Another fun detail included in FIFA 18 involves Tony Pulis. 

One of the new features is 'Interactive Transfer Negotiations' meaning when you conduct transfers in career mode you can now see the managers discuss details in a meeting, proposing an initial offer and taking talks from there.

And FIFA have tried to make these meetings as realistic as possible, featuring minutiae elements like Tony Pulis' baseball cap. Pulis is never without his baseball cap when on the touchline so it is very believable that he would turn up to meetings with his trustee cap.

There are probably loads more easter eggs to find on the latest instalment of FIFA, but these are some quality ones so far.

