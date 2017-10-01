Sergio Ramos Slams Gerard Pique Following Barcelona Man's Tweet Regarding Catalonia Referendum

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos made clear his disappointment at Barcelona star Gerard Pique, following a Tweet from the 30-year-old ahead of Sunday's Catalonia independence referendum.

The Spain international pairing have had many high-profile spats over the social media network in the past, but seem to have put their differences aside when turning out for the national team - as they will do later this week.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Ahead of the Red Fury's 3-0 win over Italy in their World Cup qualifier last month, played at the home of Los Blancos - the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the three-times Champions League winner urged the home crowd to refrain from booing the Barca players as they represented the nation.

Ramos' request was adhered to for the most part inside the typically partizan Madrid amphitheatre, however with the referendum surrounding Catalonia's independence taking place on Sunday, Pique sent a slightly ill-timed tweet backing peaceful expression until the vote.

Des d'avui i fins diumenge, expressem-nos pacíficament. No els hi donem cap excusa. És el que volen. I cantem ben alt i ben fort. #Votarem — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) September 28, 2017

The post, via the Barcelona man's official Twitter account which has not been well received by the 31-year-old, roughly translates to, "From today and until Sunday, let us express ourselves peacefully. We do not give them any excuse. That's what they want. And we sing tall and very strong."

"Pique's tweet isn't the best thing if you don't want to be whistled", the Real captain told Spanish news outlet, Marca, ahead of Spain's final duo of qualifiers against Albania and Israel in the coming week.

"Maybe the tweet is not the best thing for the [Spain] group, but everyone is free to say what they think."

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

The result of Sunday's referendum could have a huge impact on the Spanish national side in the future, as many of today's stars, including Pique, could choose in fact to represent the sole nation of Catalunya over the former World Cup winners.