Shocking Stat Reveals Crystal Palace Might Actually Be the Worst Team in Europe

Following another blank in front of goal during their 4-0 mauling at Manchester United on Saturday, Crystal Palace are now the only side in Europe's top 20 divisions - a list consisting of 314 teams - to have not found the back of the net this season.

The Eagles have suffered dearly with injuries so far this term, with star-striker Christian Benteke ruled out for six weeks and fellow frontman Connor Wickham also sidelined.

Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season:



7 games

7 defeats

17 conceded

0 scored



Woeful start. pic.twitter.com/RjuH9PrC7l — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 30, 2017

The lack of a single recognised first-team striker has not helped boss Roy Hodgson's side's plight in securing their first point of the campaign, or even their first goal, and things look like they will not be any easier following the international break when the Premier League relegation sitters entertain holders Chelsea.

The huge downturn in results has already cost one manager his position, with Frank de Boer axed after just four games in charge at Selhurst Park, however the consistency of poor showings in front of goal runs deeper than just this season.

Palace have scored just four goals in their previous 12 top-flight matches, a date spanning back until April, with all of them coming in a 4-0 win over now-Championship side Hull City.

Palace are the only team (of 314 teams) in the top divisions of Europe's top 20 leagues not to score a goal in the 2017-18 league season pic.twitter.com/DcGyYGoieu — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) September 30, 2017

Hodgson's outfit currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league, already five points from safety after just seven games.

But with Chelsea next up on calendar it does not look likely that the Eagles will be flying high any time soon, and with no recognised striker on the pitch coming up against a side that have conceded only six all term, that goal drought could be set to continue.