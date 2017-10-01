Shocking Stat Reveals Length of Saido Berahino's Goal Drought - Over 19 Months

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino has now failed to find the back of the next in over 31 hours of play, following the 24-year-old's missed penalty in the Potters' 2-1 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Mark Hughes' side took the lead just before half-time and had the chance to double it moments later from 12-yards, however the former England Under-21 international's drought continued as Fraser Forster made the save.

31 - Saido Berahino is now without a goal in 31 hours & 23 minutes of Premier League football (Stoke & WBA combined). Misery. pic.twitter.com/rQzoapIZQz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 30, 2017

To add insult to the attacker's performance he was eventually substituted midway through the second-half for veteran Peter Crouch, who found himself in the right place at the right time to grab the winner with minutes renaming.

Berahino eventually forced a move to the Bet365 Stadium in January of this year from West Bromwich Albion for around £12.5m, however since arriving in the north west has failed to notch a single goal for the club.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The once highly-thought-of frontman, who was continuously linked with a switch to Champions League outfit Tottenham Hotspur before joining Stoke, has hit a sensational bad and prolonged run of form which now sees him goalless in 32 appearances, with the last time Berahino found himself on the scoresheet being in February 2016 - 583 days.