Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Hails Harry Kane's Contribution to 4-0 Thrashing of Huddersfield Town

90Min
October 01, 2017

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has singled out star striker Harry Kane for praise after scoring a stunning brace during his side's 4-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Town in the Premier League. Kane opened the scoring with a storming run culminating in a cool finish, and then netted his second in the 23rd minute to give his side a 3-0 lead at half-time with a bending left-foot strike.

Despite a rather lacklustre second half, Spurs looked far the better sides, dominating the play and making a previously defensively solid Terriers side appear shaky at the back. Discussing Kane's contribution to the game in his post-match conference, via the Daily Star, Pochettino claimed:

"Harry Kane is in an amazing moment. He is scoring goals, his energy is fantastic, the way he works without the ball. I wish he keeps going at the same level and for the team to win games."

Moving on to discuss the general team performance, the Spanish manager expressed his satisfaction with his side's efforts, noting his pleasure in seeing the team unlock a notoriously stubborn Huddersfield defence:

"We deserved the victory, we were better. Until today Huddersfield only conceded three goals, and we scored four. We dominated the game and that is why I am so happy with everyone. We played Champions League in Cyprus, arrived back home late and then to show the energy and performance is fantastic for us.”

The other key talking point of the match was midfield ace Dele Alli's controversial booking, which saw the England international cautioned for an apparent diving incident. Addressing the uncomfortable situation, Pochettino claimed:

"I did not see Dele Alli's yellow card. We can do nothing today. If it happened [simulation] then he needs to improve. He knows he cannot make these type of actions. When you are young, you make more than one mistake so it is about helping him.”

