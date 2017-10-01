Swansea Boss Paul Clement Admits 'Hard Feeling' Over Lost Point After Last-Gasp West Ham Defeat

Paul Clement has lamented the last minute goal that denied his Swansea City side a share of the spoils against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Swans looked on course to pick up a deserved point from the London Stadium before substitute Diafra Sakho converted Arthur Masuaku's low cross to condemn Clement's men to a first Premier League defeat on the road this term.

In quotes published on the club's official website, Clement explained why he felt his team's overall performance had warranted at least a point in the capital despite ruing his side's inability to create much in the way of clear cut chances.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He said: “It’s a hard feeling knowing we are going away with nothing.

“The least we deserved today was a draw. I can’t say we deserved to win, although in the first half we had good control and passed the ball well but didn’t create enough.

“It’s always difficult to lose a game so late on. We have kept clean sheets at Southampton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham and we were very close to doing that again.

“That’s a good foundation, but we have got to create more chances and score some goals. We are not doing that at the moment.”

Clement opted to deploy a diamond midfield formation against Slaven Bilic's Hammers in an attempt to help his squad fashion more opportunities and bag more goals.

Swansea have netted just three league strikes so far this season but, in spite of Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Bony and Tammy Abraham all starting the contest, none managed to hit the back of the net.

It was yet another sore point for Clement on an afternoon of little action, and he called on his attacking contingent to do better after October's international break.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

He added: “The front players have to do better. Even on a day when they are not getting much service, they have to battle away until they get that opportunity. Or they have to create something themselves. Good strikers carve out opportunities for themselves, whether it’s a good run or some individual skill.

“They can also create chances for other strikers with a good pass or a good interchange, but we haven’t got that at the moment.

“I have got complete confidence in the players we have. I feel they can do it, but at the moment work on the training ground and what we are doing on the pitch are not connected. We have to get those things connected.”