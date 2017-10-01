Under-Fire Everton Boss Ronald Koeman Eyes Up Out-of-Form West Ham Striker as Saving Grace

Everton are lining up a £20m January swoop for West Ham United striker Andy Carroll, with under-fire Blues boss Ronald Koeman keen to finally replace summer departure Romelu Lukaku, according to The Sun.

The 28-year-old is now first on the the Dutchman's list to come into the club, with the Toffees struggling to implement a serious attacking threat since the £75m sale of their Belgian star to Manchester United earlier this year.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier League Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The lack of replacement for the club's all-time leading goalscorer is something that has caused friction between the former Southampton manager, director of football Steve Walsh and Goodison Park chairman Bill Kenwright, however all parties believe the Irons frontman could solve that issue.





If a deal was to be struck between Everton and West Ham it would see Carroll play on Merseyside for the second time in his career, with the Gateshead-born striker spending an 18-month spell at Liverpool following his £35m transfer from Newcastle United in 2013.





The former Reds man has continuously battled with injuries throughout his time as a professional, and missed more games at the beginning of this campaign with a groin problem.

West Ham United v Everton - Premier League Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, the England international re-emerged back into Slaven Bilic's squad ahead of the Hammers' 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town last month, but is yet to find himself on the scoresheet this term.

Carroll has 18-months remaining on his £110k-per-week deal at the London Stadium, and it is thought that the Irons hierarchy would be open to cash offers if they can secure the right price in January.

Koeman is tipped by the bookies as the next manager to be axed, with the Blues struggling following their big-spending spree in the summer.

FBL-EUR-C3-EVERTON-APPOLLON LIMASSOL OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, the 54-year-old will be hoping he is able to reaming at the helm inside Goodison Park until after January, in the hope the West Ham striker can be added to his set up and help fire the Toffees up the table.