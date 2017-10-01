Soccer

VIDEO: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Attempts a Panenka and Is Left With Egg on His Face

31 minutes ago

The Panenka: spectacular if successful, incredibly embarrassing if not, and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang unfortunately experienced the latter.

The Bundesliga side were taking on Augsburg over the weekend and took all three points thanks to goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Shinji Kagawa.

It was their fourth straight league win, and was a good response to their midweek Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

In the game, Dortmund were awarded a penalty after the referee had consulted the VAR system, and up stepped one of world football's best finishers in Aubameyang.

The Gabonese hitman would have been fancied by most to tuck it away no problems - but he tried to be a little bit too clever.

The 28-year-old might have envisaged scoring in the style of Andrea Pirlo against Joe Hart or Zinedine Zidane against Gigi Buffon, but Augsburg stopper Marwin Hitz wasn't to be fooled.

Aubameyang tried to go down the middle and was left red-faced as Hitz remained where he was, and that's probably the last time he ever tries that again.

