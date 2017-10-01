VIDEO: Thiago Silva Reacts as Alleged Foes Neymar and Cavani Show Some 'Togetherness'

Reports have been suggesting for weeks now that there is trouble in paradise over at the Parc des Princes between Neymar and Edinson Cavani.

The duo argued as the Brazilian tried to take a penalty off of Cavani in a recent match against Lyon, and various things have been revealed about the state of affairs behind the scenes.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Neymar, if reports have any truth to them, unfollowed his teammate on Instagram, wants him sold at the next nearest opportunity, and is only ever happy when in the company of the Brazilian contingent at the club.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Part of that contingent is club captain Thiago Silva, who apparently had to step in between Neymar and Cavani in the aftermath of the Lyon match - the pair almost came to blows in the dressing room.

Judging by this latest clip that's surfaced online, Silva might have had something to say to Neymar, who can be seen offered his hand to Cavani during les Parisiens' match against Bayern Munich in midweek.

Upon seeing the display of unity, Silva raised his hands and applauded as if to show content that the pair were finally getting along.

It remains to be seen whether the situation between the pair is over, but it's been a solid start to the new season by PSG, who find themselves top of Ligue 1 by three points having won six and drawn one.

They brushed aside Bayern 3-0 in midweek, and they look good to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League after taking maximum points so far.

