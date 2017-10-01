Soccer

West Ham Begin Contract Talks With Youngster Domingos Quina

2 hours ago

West Ham have opened talks with 17-year-old Domingos Quina to extend his current contract which currently runs until 2019, according to the Mirror.

The midfielder is one of the Hammers' hottest young prospects, and with clubs sniffing around him, West Ham are looking to secure his services for a longer period of time. 

Christian Hofer/GettyImages

Paris-Saint-Germain are one of the clubs interested, and back in July, the Mirror reported that officials from the French club had met the family of Quina to try and lure him away from London.

Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in the Portuguese midfielder, with Chelsea as well, after Quina left the Blues for West Ham in 2016. 

Quina has been given only two opportunities this year in the senior side at West Ham, both in the EFL Cup, however he's only managed to get 15 minutes of game time combined from the games against Cheltenham Town and Bolton Wanderers.

Progress has been made with Quina this year, already getting minutes under his belt domestically compared to last year, when he didn't get a chance at all. 

With that being said and the big clubs showing their interest in the teenager, the Hammers are wanting to tie him down for a few more years. 

No matter who Quina decides to play for, he looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

