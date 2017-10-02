Arsenal and Chelsea to Battle for Spanish Youngster Dubbed the 'New Pique'

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to battle it out for the signature of one of Spain's most promising youngsters, Osasuna defender Iker San Vicente, according to the Daily Star.

San Vicente, who is just 16, has come through the ranks at the Spanish second division club and his excellent performances have seen him described as the new Gerard Pique.

San Vicente has drawn comparison to the Barcelona and Spain centre back for his physicality and ability to play out from the back, something Barca are critically acclaimed for, particularly under Pep Guardiola.





The youngster has rejected a new deal at Osasuna however, and both London clubs are interested in bringing him to the capital.





Both Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte are set for competition however from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, and Conte's former club Juventus are also tracking the teenager, who is available on a free in January.

Arsenal reportedly sent a scout over to Spain recently to watch the Osasuna defender, and with an ageing defence which has shown it's prone to conceding goals at will, this season it's no surprise the Gunners are tracking him, whilst Chelsea have also struggled at the back this season with discipline issues, having already seen two red cards for defenders this season, both in home defeats.