Soccer

Bayern Munich Concerned Franck Ribery's Career Could Be Over After Serious Knee Injury

an hour ago

There are fears that Franck Ribery's career could be over after he suffered what looked like a serious knee injury in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin.

The Daily Mail report that the Frenchman appeared to jar his knee after controlling the ball, totally unchallenged by the opposition. 

Ribery is now 34 and given his recent run of injuries there are understandable concerns from the club that this could be the end of his career. 


Ribery was once Bayern Munich's club record signing when he joined for a fee of €25m in 2007. He has had a great career in Munich making over 350 appearances and scoring 112 goals. 

The Bavarian outfit have won the Bundesliga title on seven occasions in Ribery's time at the club, completing the double by winning the DFB-Pokal in five of those years. 


The highlight of the Frenchman's Bayern Munich career is probably the 2012-13 season where the Bundesliga and DFB-Poka trophies were both secured before Bayern won their 5th European Cup, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final at Wembley. Ribery played a big part in the triumph, particularly in the semi final demolition of Barcelona which saw Bayern win 7-0 on aggregate. 

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The German giants parted with Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday following their 3-0 Champions League defeat to PSG. Willy Sagnol was in temporary charge on Sunday for the 2-2 draw against Hertha BSC which was a second successive league draw for the club. 


Their next fixture comes after the international break against SC Freiburg. 


Bayern fans will be hoping that Ribery's injury is not as serious as first feared and that he will be able to take to the field again at some point this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters