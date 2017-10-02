Bayern Munich Concerned Franck Ribery's Career Could Be Over After Serious Knee Injury

There are fears that Franck Ribery's career could be over after he suffered what looked like a serious knee injury in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin.

The Daily Mail report that the Frenchman appeared to jar his knee after controlling the ball, totally unchallenged by the opposition.

Ribery is now 34 and given his recent run of injuries there are understandable concerns from the club that this could be the end of his career.





FT: Hertha Berlin 2-2 Bayern



Bayern lose Franck Ribéry to injury and blow a 2-goal lead for the second straight Bundesliga game. pic.twitter.com/ZAd6p46BBI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 1, 2017

Ribery was once Bayern Munich's club record signing when he joined for a fee of €25m in 2007. He has had a great career in Munich making over 350 appearances and scoring 112 goals.

The Bavarian outfit have won the Bundesliga title on seven occasions in Ribery's time at the club, completing the double by winning the DFB-Pokal in five of those years.





The highlight of the Frenchman's Bayern Munich career is probably the 2012-13 season where the Bundesliga and DFB-Poka trophies were both secured before Bayern won their 5th European Cup, beating Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the final at Wembley. Ribery played a big part in the triumph, particularly in the semi final demolition of Barcelona which saw Bayern win 7-0 on aggregate.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The German giants parted with Carlo Ancelotti on Thursday following their 3-0 Champions League defeat to PSG. Willy Sagnol was in temporary charge on Sunday for the 2-2 draw against Hertha BSC which was a second successive league draw for the club.





Their next fixture comes after the international break against SC Freiburg.





Bayern fans will be hoping that Ribery's injury is not as serious as first feared and that he will be able to take to the field again at some point this season.