Bayern Munich Players Organised Secret Training Sessions Without Knowledge of Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern Munich players organised secret training sessions without the knowledge of recently dismissed coach Carlo Ancelotti, according to a report in Kicker.

The Italian was sacked after his side fell to a 3-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last week.

And a number of the club's players were believed to have grown disillusioned by his methods, particularly after the detailed and meticulous training sessions put on by his predecessor Pep Guardiola.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Club president Uli Hoeness claimed that “Ancelotti had five players against him”, said to have included captain Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and defender Jerome Boateng.

The trio reportedly met with CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge to complain about training sessions and express their concern over fitness coach Giovanni Mauri, who has since left the club.





Arjen Robben, meanwhile, has been quoted as telling officials that “there’s better training at my son’s youth team”.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Defender Mats Hummels has also faced accusations of an involvement in Ancelotti's departure, but he has publicly dismissed the suggestions.





"I can't speak for the others," Hummels told Sport Bild. "Five players were talked about and I cannot speak for the other four, but I haven't had a conversation about being unhappy because I wasn't playing or anything like this.

"To be termed a 'king slayer' is out of order. I do not know the origins of this information or if it was written because I did not play. I don't like it, I simply wouldn't do this."

There was no immediate improvement after Ancelotti's exit for Bayern, who again squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday.