Chris Hughton Claims Brighton Must Take Positive From Seagulls' Defeat to Arsenal

Brighton manager Chris Hughton was keen to take the positive from his side's performance, following their 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

It was the first time the Seagulls had travelled to one of the 'Top Six' and goals from Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi consigned Hughton's men to defeat, but the newcomers hit the post in the first half through Solly March and had a good spell towards the end of the game.

Speaking after the game Hughton admitted he knew his side would be up against it at the Emirates, but felt his side gave a good account of themselves, saying: "When you come here you know it's going to be a difficult afternoon. They've got such quality, you have to set your team up.





"It's very difficult to be very expansive here, particularly when you are a team like we are that's just been promoted, but I think there were certainly positives. Concentration levels have to be very much for 90 minutes with what they've got.

"We probably just needed to make more of some of the good areas we got in. At times, when we broke, we probably needed to capitalise on those a little bit more. When you have competitive players, you don't like losing. But once it settles in and we go through the game again, I think there are more positives to come from the game than negatives.

The Seagulls have earned a creditable seven points from their first seven ever Premier League games and the Irishmen is pleased to have seen his side adjust to the league in a good way, but also felt his side could have earned a few more points:

"I don't think you're ever satisfied, there are certainly a couple of games where we could have got more, such as when we were 1-0 up at Bournemouth. Even if you come out of that game with a draw, then we could have had slightly more.

"But we're a new team coming into this division and learning. We've played Arsenal and Man City, and in both of those games we've not been out of sight. We could have done more, but ok."