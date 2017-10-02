Foxes Boss Craig Shakespeare Explains Real Reason Why Jamie Vardy Still Isn’t Ready for England Duty

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has backed a rest-period for talisman striker Jamie Vardy, after it was confirmed that the Sheffield-born star will miss England’s final World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania.

The decision has raised some eyebrows after Vardy played all 95 minutes of the Foxes 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

A hip complaint kept Jamie Vardy out of the England squad but he starts for Leicester at Bournemouth today.



However, the Leicester boss was adamant that a period on the side-lines was vital to Vardy’s long-term fitness as he recovers from a hip injury, as reported by The Mirror.

An agreement has apparently been made with Gareth Southgate and the England medical team to rest the former Fleetwood Town hitman.

Speaking to the press after Leicester’s frustrating stalemate against Bournemouth, Shakespeare said: “The idea for us and for England, he comes back once he’s had that little bit of a break raring to go again.

“I wasn’t privy to the conversation, the medical departments spoke. It’s never been questioned: Jamie wants to play for England and for Leicester.

“The time now: it’s right to give him this break, just to give a little bit of a rest, to fully recover from the hip injury.”