Soccer

Foxes Boss Craig Shakespeare Explains Real Reason Why Jamie Vardy Still Isn’t Ready for England Duty

an hour ago

Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has backed a rest-period for talisman striker Jamie Vardy, after it was confirmed that the Sheffield-born star will miss England’s final World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania.

The decision has raised some eyebrows after Vardy played all 95 minutes of the Foxes 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, the Leicester boss was adamant that a period on the side-lines was vital to Vardy’s long-term fitness as he recovers from a hip injury, as reported by The Mirror

An agreement has apparently been made with Gareth Southgate and the England medical team to rest the former Fleetwood Town hitman.

Speaking to the press after Leicester’s frustrating stalemate against Bournemouth, Shakespeare said: “The idea for us and for England, he comes back once he’s had that little bit of a break raring to go again.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

“I wasn’t privy to the conversation, the medical departments spoke. It’s never been questioned: Jamie wants to play for England and for Leicester.

“The time now: it’s right to give him this break, just to give a little bit of a rest, to fully recover from the hip injury.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters