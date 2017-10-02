Graeme Souness Claims Misfiring Star Daniel Sturridge Is Struggling to 'Train & Prepare Properly'

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has heavily questioned the training methods of out of form Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.



Sturridge was given a rare Premier League start in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon and it was clear to see that the England international was well off the pace before being replaced by Roberto Firmino.



After failing to impress on his big chance, Souness claims that Sturridge's problems are stemming from an inability to train and prepare properly, saying:

"I thought he looked laboured, he looked off the pace and I don't think he can train and prepare properly. That's maybe the single biggest reason why he keeps getting injury after injury", said the former European Cup winner



With eight injuries in the past two seasons alone, it doesn't come as a huge surprise that Sturridge looked a little sluggish. However, he has been fit since August 18th and that is plenty of time to prepare for a starting chance especially when they have been so hard to come by.



Souness went on to say how Sturridge might have to wait even longer for his next opportunity: "It might be a month or six weeks before Jurgen Klopp goes with him again. I thought he was so disappointing today.





"If everything is right with Sturridge, he is one of the first names on the team-sheet but looking at him today, he was miles away." The overall frustration with Sturridge was clear to see amongst concerned fans and not just Souness.



Thought Sturridge looked poor again today, would play Solanke ahead of him now — Chris Waring (@ChrisWaringLFC) October 1, 2017





Sturridge wasn’t sharp today. Was very poor. Needs to do better in these situations. — LWOS Liverpool FC (@LWOS_Liverpool) October 1, 2017

Sturridge was awful today as were wijnaldum and Henderson. We are mid table if this continues. #lfc #YNWA — Dave (@DaveCalChetty) October 1, 2017

This was a perfect match and scenario for Sturridge to make his mark. Liverpool took the lead through a brilliant curling effort from Philippe Coutinho, only for Joselu to equalise for the home side before half time.





Liverpool dominated throughout with plenty of huge chances squandered, especially in the first half. Sturridge taking one of those chances to secure Liverpool a vital three points would've been ideal for the striker to remind pundits and fans alike how crucial he can be for Liverpool.

Liverpool are now 7th in the Premier League and are already seven points off of joint table toppers Manchester City and Manchester United.

With Liverpool now back in the UEFA Champions League amongst an already busy Premier League schedule, Klopp will need to use every last player in his squad, including Sturridge, so this chance certainly won't be his last.

However, the next opportunity will need to be seized if he is to remain in Klopp's plans, especially with the January transfer window getting closer and closer.

