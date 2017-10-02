Soccer

Huge Boost for Swansea as Star Striker Wilfried Bony Is Cleared of Hamstring Issue

an hour ago

Swansea City have received a huge injury boost in their attempts to retain their Premier League status, as the club have confirmed that striker Wilfried Bony has been cleared of all injury concerns. 

The 28-year-old was substituted by boss Paul Clement during the Swans' 1-0 Premier League defeat to West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday, but it has since been revealed  that the decision was made as a precautionary measure. 

The Ivory Coast international, who will now join up with his national side after receiving the all clear ahead of their World Cup qualifier with Mali on Friday, complained of a tightness in his hamstring before the break, and was replaced by Leroy Fer during the interval. 

There were concerns that Bony, who re-joined Swansea this summer for around £11.7m following a two-year spell at Manchester City, had suffered an injury during the first half, but tests have shown that all is still well with the frontman. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

"Bony was substituted at half-time at the London Stadium as a precautionary measure after complaining of tightness in his hamstring", a statement read on the club's official website.

"But further analysis has shown that there was no damage done. As a result, Bony has been cleared to head off on international duty.

"The striker has been recalled to the Ivory Coast squad for their World Cup qualifier in Mali on Friday."

Bony is still yet to find the net since his return to the Liberty Stadium, featuring in four out of the Swans' seven Premier League fixtures so far this season. 

However, having already proven his worth during his initial 18-month spell in South Wales, notching 34 times in all competitions, it seems as though once the powerful striker converts his first he could well replicate his unstoppable form that was so evident last time around. 

