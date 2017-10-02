Soccer

Jermain Defore Confident That 'Unbelievable' Rashford Will Match Goalscoring Record of Sergio Aguero

26 minutes ago

Veteran Premier League striker Jermain Defoe believes that Manchester United wonderkid Marcus Rashford can match the goalscoring ability of Sergio Agüero, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane once he gets his first 20 goal haul in the Premier League, according to the Daily Mail.

The 19-year-old has been used predominantly on the left-wing this season, fighting for a first team spot alongside French star Anthony Martial. However, Defoe believes that the "unbelievable" youngster could become one of the best strikers in world football.

"He’s unbelievable. The sky is the limit for him," Defoe said. "Before games he is calm and relaxed - then goes out and produces. It’s only a matter of time before he starts scoring 20, 25 goals a season.

"I think [he can match Agüero], once he has that first season when he’s scored 20 goals," he added. "You’ve already seen how he’s scored a few goals and looks confident with his finishing now."

The teenage star is often compared to Gabriel Jesus by United's Manchester rivals, both sets of fans eager to claim their young prodigy is superior to the other. Prior to Jesus' arrival at the Etihad, it was Kelechi Iheanacho who was frequently compared to Rashford. However, the Nigerian's move to Leicester City has silenced that debate.

Rashford is currently away with the England national team ahead of matches against Slovenia and Lithuania. 

When club football returns, Rashford will be in contention for a starting spot when Manchester United visit Anfield on matchday eight in the Premier League, with a trip to Portuguese double-winning side Benfica in the Champions League just four days later.

